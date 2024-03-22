Asia’s best for UHNW: Julius Baer

Julius Baer has a distinct position in Asia. As the region’s largest pure-play private bank, it is unwavering in its commitment to personalized service.

While many private banks tout the benefits of synergy between their various lines of business, Julius Baer takes pride in offering unbiased service, free from the constraints typically associated with institutional and retail banking.

Catering to the needs of ultra-high net-worth individuals aligns perfectly with the bank's strengths, as these clients naturally gravitate towards bespoke services – ranging from wealth planning and investment management to intricate financing solutions for their businesses and families.

Julius Baer’s recipe is a blend of personal relationship management and a team of experts behind each relationship manager (RM), fostering enduring cross-generational relationships.

In the bank’s 2023 client survey, an impressive 60% of clients in Asia reported being “extremely satisfied”, underscoring the bank's ability to build trust and deliver top-tier services, even in the midst of market fluctuations.

