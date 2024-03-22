Africa’s best for digital solutions: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
Africa’s best for digital solutions: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment

March 22, 2024
Two key elements of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment’s offering stood out in this category. The first of these, My360, allows clients to visualise and control their financial assets. It offers them an aggregated view of their portfolio across asset classes, providing clients with a view of their net asset value in multiple currencies, and allowing them to delve deeper into different categories from a single dashboard.

It also allows clients to share the view with their relationship manager.

The service is engineered around five principles: aggregation, comprehensiveness, convenience, consolidation and financial education. Even people who are not Standard Bank clients can use the service to assess their financial status.

It is possible to use the app to view thousands of different local and global financial services, according to the bank. These can be viewed as on- or offshore only or combined, including a feature to view the historic trends over a six-month period.

