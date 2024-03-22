Africa’s best for succession planning: FNB

FNB has put succession planning at the heart of its private wealth proposition, taking the view that all clients should have access to the service, regardless of income or balance-sheet value. It considers the needs not only of the existing client but also the aspirations of the next generation.

FNB’s services in this area span estate and business succession planning; drafting wills and family business constitutions; setting up and acting as a corporate trustee on local trusts; establishing and managing philanthropic solutions including trusts; setting up and managing offshore companies and trusts by Guernsey-based FNB International Trustees; and administering deceased estates to ensure a smooth transition of wealth.

The bank’s vision of ensuring access to succession planning for all clients led it to develop a digital method of drafting wills, accessible through the FNB app.

By the end of September 2023, more than 13,000 wills had been completed using this functionality, which interprets the clients balance-sheet information as well as their personal information and provides the client with a dashboard view of their succession-planning outcomes.