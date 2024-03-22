Middle East’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Lombard Odier

Discretionary portfolio management is an important part of Lombard Odier’s offering worldwide, and this is reflected in its business in the Middle East.

The bank offers clients both an international investment offering and solutions in line with the principles of Islamic finance.

“Discretionary portfolio management is one of the strong pillars that Lombard Odier has built its business on,” the judges pointed out. "They are known to have a broad range of solutions, core strategic and tactical solutions."

The Swiss bank has transformed its operations in the Middle East over the last few years. It became the first Swiss private bank to receive a licence to operate in Abu Dhabi Global Market in 2019, after operating a representative office in Dubai for 17 years.

It further consolidated its position in the region in 2023. In September, the bank secured an advisory licence in the Dubai International Financial Centre, under the leadership of senior executive officer and head of the bank’s Middle East International Unit, Amer Malik.