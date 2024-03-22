Latin America’s best for next-gen: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual’s next-generation service proposition is closely – but not exclusively – correlated with its family-office activities, so it is no surprise that its strength in the latter translates into leadership in the former.

The bank’s future leaders programme is its strategy to educate the next generation of wealthy about their coming inheritance – and BTG insists on covering non-financial aspects, such as values, mission and vision for this cohort.

The messaging that the next-gen need to understand the intricacies of generational wealth transfer appears to resonate with today’s stewards of that wealth, who actively encourage their progeny to participate in the programme’s physical events, such as its Miami conference in 2023, which saw record attendance.

As well as educating the next generation about the principles of wealth management, capital preservation, portfolio construction, risk management and the natural hedges from diversification, BTG tries to engage attendees with speakers who were earlier attendees to show the power of the transfer one decade on.