Nordics and Baltics’ best for investment research: Carnegie Private Banking

Nowadays, wealthy investors are not only looking for further insights and analytical expertise to guide them through uncertain markets but also for the ability to integrate non-financial preferences into their decision-making.

In the Nordics and Baltics, Carnegie Private Banking has demonstrated its commitment to providing such best-in-class investment intelligence to its clients and wins the award for the region’s best bank for investment research.

Key to its success is its local presence across the different markets in the region, with advisory teams able to deliver high-quality research based on a thorough knowledge of both domestic companies and their international competitors.

The teams include nearly 60 analysts organized in cross-sectoral teams that work in the four Nordic offices. Carnegie produces approximately 2,000 research reports each year, including many on companies and sectors, as well as strategy.

Importantly, the bank emphasises research on climate and other sustainability related themes for its clients. It covers all important elements such as environmental, social and governance company rankings, combining both quantitative and qualitative assessments.