Western Europe’s best for investment research: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas has been relentlessly fine-tuning its secondary equities business in Europe for more than a decade. While the primary focus has been on reaching an affordable offering for institutional investor customers of its markets business, clients of the wealth-management business are now also benefiting.

“BNP Paribas Wealth Management generates investment recommendations on 6,000 assets in cooperation with external and internal research partners,” noted the judging panel, while also adding that it employs “disciplined and agile as well as traceable processes to arrive at investment recommendations”.

Those partnerships include BNP Paribas Exane, top ranked for research in Europe on its coverage universe over the last seven years; Kepler Cheuvreux, highly rated for its country research and technical analysis; Portzamparc, which specialises in small- and mid-cap stocks in Europe; CFRA, an independent research firm focusing on the US market; and CLSA, a renowned leader in Asia-Pacific equity research.

The same approach is applied to fixed income through arrangements with CreditSights and Moody’s; to long-term funds, with FundQuest, Mercer and Morningstar; to exchange-traded funds with TrackInsights; and to alternative investments, with Albourne and Mercer.