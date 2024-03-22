Asia’s best for discretionary portfolio management: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has been named Asia’s best bank for discretionary portfolio management (DPM) this year in recognition of its adept navigation of market headwinds and steadfast focus on client-centric service.

The firm has maintained a strong performance, pivotal in retaining and attracting clients. This is partly down to the strategic personalization of its offerings. Notably, half of its DPM assets are in custom mandates. The firm has set the customized investment threshold at $5 million, undercutting the industry's average of $10 million.

This approach is made possible by its building-blocks strategy, which offers clients a suite of pre-designed investment elements to be assembled like Lego pieces to suit each customer’s unique needs and risk preferences.

On the product front, the bank's bond mandates have judiciously favoured short duration, which, when paired with comprehensive due diligence and stringent risk management, have yielded positive returns, outstripping peers and benchmarks.

In equity, BNPP WM has maintained high active shares and has adeptly incorporated strategies such as its smart dividend global that have proven robust in the 2023 market environment.