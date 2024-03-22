Asia’s best for digital solutions: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is named Asia’s best private bank for digital solutions in 2024. This recognition comes on the back of a year that saw good digital growth and the implementation of a client-centric digital transformation strategy.

In 2023, BNPP WM achieved a substantial increase in digital engagement among its clients, with over 80% of them across Asia using the bank's digital banking facilities. It reported a 66% surge in online trade volumes compared with the previous year, and a doubling of investment transactions conducted through the chat facility since 2022.

A standout innovation was the introduction of the investor protection programme alongside the Asia investment transaction management platform.

The platform provides front-office staff with automated investment transaction checks and approvals, improving order-taking efficiency in the face of higher transaction volumes and greater regulatory oversight.

The bank's investment in its prospect management pipeline has revolutionized both the efficiency of relationship managers and the client onboarding process.

