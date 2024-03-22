Western Europe’s best for UHNW: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Deutsche Bank Private Bank is building a focus on the most challenging customer segment of all: ultra-high net-worth individuals and family offices.

Its value proposition, built on a market-leading CIO house view, features exclusive investment and financing solutions, as well as environmental, social and governance opportunities, legacy and estate planning, wealth transfer and philanthropy.

It aims to build a global business starting from a strong base in the EU, where its efforts have been recognised by Euromoney’s judging panel.

“Deutsche Bank has been involved in some good bespoke transactions with UHNW families in the region," the judges said. "They are able to use their investment, credit and capital markets capabilities to structure transactions for their clients.

“Deutsche clearly has a major global UHNW offering, able to cover both complexity and bespoking in markets – plus the wider important services UHNWs look for, such as art lending and succession planning and education.”

Its DB ESG Fixed Income, DB ESG Strategic Asset Allocation and DB Strategic Income Allocations funds are medium- to long-term investment solutions that form the basis of its client portfolios.

