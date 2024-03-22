Latin America’s best for UHNW: Santander Private Banking
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Latin America’s best for UHNW: Santander Private Banking

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Santander Private Banking’s ultra-high net-worth segment is called Private Wealth and covers clients who have more than €20 million. The bank has been growing this segment in recent years and it now has more than 100 dedicated bankers and specialists in Latin America.

Unsurprisingly, Santander emphasizes the customised approach that these bankers need to take with this segment: the team creates a tailor-made investment and risk-management plan that is based on the client’s range of investment, investment objectives and risk tolerances. However, at this point the standard model diverges somewhat, and these plans are then scrutinized by local investment teams who analyse the proposed strategy in detail with the objective of suggesting new investment ideas to enhance the anticipated risk-adjusted return.

Santander also has a very ‘high-touch’ approach with Private Wealth clients that emphasizes physical meetings with UHNW clients in their homes and encourages these clients to contact the broader network whenever they wish.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsLatin America and CaribbeanPB regional awardSantander
Gift this article