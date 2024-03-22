North America’s best for succession planning: Goldman Sachs

Key to succession planning is having a team with that critical combination of technical expertise in the relevant fields of law and tax, but also a history of advising the wealthiest families in approaches that can then be successfully deployed and tailored in the service of new clients who might have similar characteristics.

Goldman Sachs puts clever thinking at the heart of its offering but combines it with a growing emphasis on the need to work holistically with its clients on their plans and legacy.

At Goldman, the family office is actively involved with well over half the total assets under supervision within the whole private wealth-management business, and the trust and estate experts that make up the family-office team are regular presenters at events designed to educate clients.

Underpinning the bank’s succession-planning offering is the Goldman Sachs Trust Company (GSTC), a corporate fiduciary that at the end of 2022 was managing more than $70 billion in assets.