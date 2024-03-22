Asia’s best for next-gen: UOB Private Bank
Asia’s best for next-gen: UOB Private Bank

March 22, 2024
United Overseas Bank (UOB), a stalwart in Singapore's banking sector since 1935, now boasts a robust network of 500 branches and offices across 19 countries. UOB is not only a bank with a long history but is also dedicated to spearheading innovative initiatives for the next generation through dynamic and multifaceted programmes.

Among these, UOB's year-round internship opportunities stand out, particularly those within The FinLab, UOB's acclaimed innovation accelerator. This programme offers next-gen participants invaluable hands-on experience in the burgeoning fintech sector and a ringside seat to the digital transformation of commerce.

Interns collaborate with leading technology providers to digitalize marketing strategies for businesses, gaining expertise in social media campaigns and analytics. This immersive approach serves a dual benefit: providing next-gen individuals with a deep dive into digital trends and opening avenues for their family businesses to explore new marketing frontiers.

For those with a keen interest in wealth management, UOB Private Bank offers specialized internships within its investment department.

