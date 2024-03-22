North America’s best for digital solutions: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank has unveiled a host of new services in recent years, targeting key clients across North America, as well as world-wide.

It has acquired outright or invested in a number of financial technology firms. The aim is to provide ever-more financial transparency and to put its wealthy and ultra-wealthy clients in the driving seat when building and developing their portfolios.

This helps the Wall Street firm to, among other things, deliver bespoke portfolios and personalised investment planning, and to understand the environmental impacts of their portfolios, ensuring clients make investment decisions that align with their long-term goals and values.

A key service rapidly gaining traction among clients across the region is ‘PB-IQ’, a set of 10 tools that match client information to the correct relationship manager across multiple sources. This helps the Wall Street firm’s army of RMs to deepen relationships with customers.

The genius of the PB-IQ eco-system is that it can be adapted to pretty much any task in hand.