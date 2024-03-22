Middle East’s best for UHNW: Emirates NBD Private Banking
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Middle East’s best for UHNW: Emirates NBD Private Banking

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Ultra-high net-worth can be the most challenging client segment to service for private banks. The investable assets these clients provide can come with challenging demands and complicated needs.

In a region where this complexity is often compounded by the desire for Shariah compliance, Emirates NBD Private Banking’s product offering and strong performance makes it Euromoney’s winner for the UHNW segment this year.

Under the Dubai-based bank’s Lombard lending programme, clients have access to secured lending against liquid assets such as investment securities.

The judges described Emirates NBD Private Banking’s ability to lend against UAE properties and businesses as one of the bank’s strengths.

The base of UHNW clients in the Middle East has been transformed over the last three years. The region has seen an influx of very wealthy individuals moving to the UAE from Europe, Russia and the CIS region. Emirates NBD has positioned itself well to take advantage of this momentum and has set up a Eurasia coverage team, with services specifically for those UHNW clients moving to the UAE.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsMiddle EastPB regional awardEmirates NBD
Gift this article