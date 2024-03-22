Asia’s best international private bank: Julius Baer

Julius Baer’s commitment to Asia has certainly paid off. Bolstered by a team of 1,600 professionals, including over 430 relationship managers, the bank has achieved a doubling of its assets under management in the region since 2016, establishing itself as the largest pure-play private bank in the region.

Consequently, Asia now accounts for a quarter of the bank's overall business volume.

This past year has been marked by impressive milestones, with substantial client acquisition, especially from China and southeast Asia, bolstering its growth narrative.

The bank's financial strength is underscored by a marked increase in revenue, with a considerable share as recurring income.

Additionally, over 60% of its Asian clients report being "extremely satisfied."

Julius Baer takes pride in its strategic network across Asia, bridging clients with on- and offshore solutions in key growth markets such as China, India, Thailand and Japan.

The unveiling of its 100,000-square-foot Hong Kong office in Two Taikoo Place is a bold statement of intent.