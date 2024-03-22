Latin America’s best for digital solutions: Santander Private Banking
Latin America's best for digital solutions: Santander Private Banking

March 22, 2024
If necessity is the mother of innovation, then it is perhaps no surprise that Santander Private Banking’s digital platform – which spans all the main Latin American private-banking clients – was the one that impressed the judges the most.

The bank’s new app, introduced in the past year, has seen a step-change improvement in usability and functionality, and has helped the bank to grow its digital scores: more than 90% of Santander Private Banking International (SBPI) utilizes at least one pillar of the bank’s digital platform. The bank says that 52% of customers use digital signatures, while 44% conduct digital fund transfers.

The bank continues to innovate. In June 2023, it introduced a new feature to the mobile app – the banker/assistant view – that encourages client relationship managers to access client information and address their needs regardless of location.

Santander believes that such real-time engagement capability enhances the overall client experience.

Santander has developed Spirit to support bankers’ offsite meetings with clients

As well as improving human interaction between banker and client, Santander has also been investing in its machine-learning capabilities to automate some of its key processes.

