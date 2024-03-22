Western Europe’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Western Europe’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has been named Western Europe's best private bank for sustainability this year. One of the many factors supporting this decision is the banks’ ability to embed sustainability into all its product and services by prioritising portfolio assessment and the upskilling of its bankers.

The French lender has long been a strong contender in the sustainability category, but it was the notable efforts made last year that saw it take the award. These include the creation of the Wealth Engagement Services department, which brings together the sustainability office, individual philanthropy advisory services, and wealth planning to coordinate the development of sustainability practices in BNPP WM.

In 2023, the bank also founded the sustainability office governance committee to oversee the integration of sustainability practices into investment universes for advisory and discretionary portfolio management solutions, including strengthening some of the exclusion policies across asset classes.

Through its ‘Clover Evaluation’ process, the bank scores each financial instrument on the effect of investments according to sustainable development goals

Through its ‘Clover Evaluation’ process, the bank scores each financial instrument from zero to 10 to measure the effect of investments according to sustainable development goals.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsWestern EuropePB regional awardBNP Paribas
Gift this article