North America’s best for family-office services: JPMorgan Private Bank

The very best franchises serving family offices must get one thing right above all else: they must be able to deliver a customized offering that is sensitive to the particular needs of any client. The larger the institution, the more services it can deploy to do this, but the higher the risk of a cookie-cutter approach to clients, requiring them to adapt to the service provider rather than the other way around.

At JPMorgan Private Bank, happily, there is no such problem, making it our judges’ choice as North America’s best for family office services this year.

The variety of product and service that the bank can bring to bear on behalf of its family-office clients is nothing less than what one would expect from one of the very best financial institutions in the world.

But the bank also manages to do this while tailoring its offering to a client’s own needs. And it is able to deliver to them the power of its asset management division and its corporate and investment bank.