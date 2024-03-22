North America’s best for family-office services: JPMorgan Private Bank
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

North America’s best for family-office services: JPMorgan Private Bank

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

The very best franchises serving family offices must get one thing right above all else: they must be able to deliver a customized offering that is sensitive to the particular needs of any client. The larger the institution, the more services it can deploy to do this, but the higher the risk of a cookie-cutter approach to clients, requiring them to adapt to the service provider rather than the other way around.

At JPMorgan Private Bank, happily, there is no such problem, making it our judges’ choice as North America’s best for family office services this year.

The variety of product and service that the bank can bring to bear on behalf of its family-office clients is nothing less than what one would expect from one of the very best financial institutions in the world.

But the bank also manages to do this while tailoring its offering to a client’s own needs. And it is able to deliver to them the power of its asset management division and its corporate and investment bank.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsNorth AmericaPB regional awardJPMorgan
Gift this article