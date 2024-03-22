CEE’s best for sustainability: OTP Private Banking

OTP Private Banking is putting resources into sustainability and showing signs of progress in the area. At a group level, improved scores by several environmental, social and governance ratings agencies are testament to its improvements in the area recently. For example, it moved from a medium- to low-risk ranking by Sustainalytics.

At a group level, one of OTP’s business goals is to become the best CEE bank in green financing. It says that the whole organization of the bank and its subsidiaries are involved in this ESG transformation, steered by an ESG committee, managed by a green programme director.

The focus on ESG within the private bank includes working on new product development, technology and investment solutions. It was the first bank in Hungary to introduce a dedicated green debit card, which is available for its private-banking clients. The whole card-manufacturing process is based on new technology using only natural and recycled materials such as corn starch.

