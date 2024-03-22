CEE’s best for sustainability: OTP Private Banking
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

CEE’s best for sustainability: OTP Private Banking

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

OTP Private Banking is putting resources into sustainability and showing signs of progress in the area. At a group level, improved scores by several environmental, social and governance ratings agencies are testament to its improvements in the area recently. For example, it moved from a medium- to low-risk ranking by Sustainalytics.

At a group level, one of OTP’s business goals is to become the best CEE bank in green financing. It says that the whole organization of the bank and its subsidiaries are involved in this ESG transformation, steered by an ESG committee, managed by a green programme director.

The focus on ESG within the private bank includes working on new product development, technology and investment solutions. It was the first bank in Hungary to introduce a dedicated green debit card, which is available for its private-banking clients. The whole card-manufacturing process is based on new technology using only natural and recycled materials such as corn starch.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsEmerging EuropePB regional awardOTP Bank
Gift this article