North America’s best for next-gen: Bank of America Private Bank

Most high net-worth (HNW) individuals in the US plan to pass on their wealth to their children, but according to Bank of America Private Bank, fewer than half are confident that the next generation will make responsible decisions with their inheritance.

Many of that younger generation might agree: fewer than 20% of young HNW clients claim a high level of financial knowledge.

All of which means a private-banking franchise that is not already engaging with the next generation of its clients is dooming itself to irrelevance. At BofA, focusing on those who stand to receive great wealth in the future is an integral part of the firm’s offering.

Three features stand out in this effort, the first of which is continuing enhancements to the bank’s wealth planning centre of excellence, a team of wealth strategists that analyses clients’ personal circumstances.

It can advise on the regularly shifting trust and estate landscape, helping to enhance clients’ ability to plan succession with the needs of the next generation in mind.

The