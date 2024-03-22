Middle East’s best for family-office services: Mashreq Private Banking

The family-office sector in the Middle East has become increasingly important in recent years, with more and more local and international family offices setting up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For those banks that tailor their offering to the growing demand, the opportunity is significant. Euromoney’s winner in this category, Mashreq Private Banking, has done just that.

The bank is the UAE’s oldest privately owned bank, but its family-office offering is relatively new, having been formally launched in 2020 to serve family institutions with more than $50 million in investable assets.

It has since catered to the region’s growing number of ultra-high net-worth family businesses with services and products focused on funding, wealth generation and protection and advisory.

It has done this by leveraging its network, particularly in the UAE. By 2023 it had worked with more than 25 family offices with a collective net-worth of Dh50 billion ($13.6 billion).

The judging panel praised the bank’s positive balance of a local presence in the Middle East and international network

It also works globally with clients in international wealth hubs such as the UK, Hong Kong and the US.

This