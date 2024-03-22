Western Europe’s best for digital solutions: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Western Europe’s best for digital solutions: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024

BNP Paribas Wealth Management shows “a strong dedication to enhancing the client experience through digital means, innovation and research”, according to the judging panel for this year’s private banking awards.

In 2023, BNPP WM continued to expand its range of digital solutions. For example, the private assets investor portal now affords clients appropriate monitoring of their investments across various asset classes, including private credit, real estate and infrastructure, as well as private equity.

Artificial-intelligence use cases have also been launched to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and risk management.

In total, nearly 200 people from diverse backgrounds, including clients, relationship managers (RMs) and BNPP WM’s own specialists, have pooled their expertise in a joint project to reinvent the client experience through digital solutions.

Some of these innovations have been developed in close collaboration with leading fintechs.

At the core of all this is myWealth, where clients can access the latest information about their portfolios, review past transactions, access statements, receive tailor-made recommendations, place orders and chat with their RM, all in just a few clicks.

