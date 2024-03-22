Middle East’s best for investment research: Julius Baer

Investment research is about more than producing reports and roundtables. It is about creating quality resources that clients trust and respect.

Julius Baer, Euromoney’s winner for the best private bank in the Middle East for investment research, does just that.

“Julius Baer leverages its global presence and has a good offering for investment research, which is used by the asset management and advisory teams,” the judges said.

The bank benefits from its international expertise in this respect, which allows it to provide a holistic offering for its clients.

“Julius Baer’s chief investment office regularly gives updates and interviews on its market views and brings strategic and tactical ideas across to its clients. These views are looked up to by clients in the region,” the judges added.

In the year under review, Julius Baer has continued to develop its presence in the Middle East, under the leadership of Alireza Valizadeh, chief executive of Julius Baer Middle East.

