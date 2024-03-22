Africa’s best for sustainability: FNB

As part of one of South Africa’s biggest banking groups, FNB’s private wealth offering provides clients with advice across local and offshore portfolios to help them leverage their assets at every stage of their life.

Sustainability related products are an increasingly important part of this service, both on the investment and lending side, as well as including discounts on sustainability related products as part of its widespread rewards programme.

Partnering with development finance institutions has helped in this area, and in keeping with its digital investments, the services are all available on the bank’s app.

On the investments side, the firm’s strategy includes promoting its six listed exchange-traded notes focusing on three environmental, social and governance indices: MSCI World SRI Index, S&P Global Clean Energy Index, and the S&P Global Water Index.

In December 2022, meanwhile, the firm launched its solar energy loan programme, which can be added to new or existing home financing.