Middle East’s best pure-play private bank: Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier takes home the award for Euromoney’s best pure play private bank in the Middle East this year. The Swiss firm has transformed its presence in the region over the last few years.

Until recently, it served clients in the region out of a representative office in Dubai. But in 2019, Lombard Odier became the first Swiss private bank to receive a licence to operate at the Abu Dhabi Global Market and, in September 2023 the bank was granted a licence in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

That is on top of the services offered to clients in the region out of booking offices in Geneva, Zurich and London.

What is really driving Lombard Odier’s growth is not just local families in the Gulf and their wealth-management and succession-planning needs, but also the influx of expats coming to the region, which has pushed the bank to deepen its presence.

'Lombard Odier takes its investment research seriously,' said the judging panel

The boutique private bank has also been recognised for its discretionary portfolio management offering (evidenced by its other win in the region as the best private bank for DPM), as well as its investment research and CIO.

