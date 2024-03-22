North America’s best for investment research: Goldman Sachs

At a time when geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil are more bewildering than ever, the need for the guiding hand of a thoughtful investment research and strategy operation is greater than ever for private-banking clients.

Through its well-respected investment strategy group (ISG), which has been in place for 22 years and numbers roughly 100 staff across the world, Goldman Sachs is able to deploy an array of resources in support of its own wealth advisers and the families and individuals they engage with.

Euromoney’s judges praised Goldman for its robust investment strategy and research platforms, which have a wide range of content and well-known reports.

The firm’s annual outlook is always a landmark deep-dive, for example, but Goldman has also now added an 'ISG in Brief' series that is able to tackle key issues more dynamically as they emerge, such as the meltdown of Credit Suisse.

Highlights of the series in relation to the US market over the period under review include a report steering clients away from a broad tactical overweight to non-US equities from US equities, in February 2023, and a detailed review of the likely impact of rising interest rates on corporate debt and US equities, published in October 2023.