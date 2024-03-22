Nordics and Baltics’ best for discretionary portfolio management: Formue

Formue is this year’s winner for best bank for discretionary portfolio management in the Nordics and Baltics. Key to its success was the lender’s transition from a manually processed portfolio construction to an industry-leading portfolio and advice digital solution: Advent Genesis.

As an independent adviser, Formue has long been in the business of picking out funds for clients rather than launching products internally. The new digital solution enables Formue to design individual portfolios from a selection of global fund managers for every customer.

The tool has improved customers’ experiences with advisers, as it facilitates instant dialogue between parties to determine the preferred strategy for the client and maps the client's risk appetite, investment horizon and changing preferences on portfolio-specific themes.

Importantly, the more sophisticated solutions reflect Formue’s ability to accurately collect and integrate client data to feed into the portfolio-construction process.

