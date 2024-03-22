North America’s best chief investment office: RBC Wealth Management
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

North America’s best chief investment office: RBC Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

RBC’s global asset-management business underpins its wealth-management offering, and its already dominant position in the Canadian market is increasingly being complemented by a strong showing in the US, as well as other regions around the world.

RBC Wealth Management operates through four linked divisions: RBC Dominion Securities, RBC Private Banking, RBC Royal Trust and RBC Phillips, Hager & North Investment Counsel.

In total, the wealth-management franchise has more than C$1.4 trillion ($1 trillion) of assets under administration globally and more than C$1 trillion of assets under management. Its global asset-management business ranks as the biggest Canada-based asset manager, with some C$561 billion in client assets under management around the world – which also puts it in the top 50 global asset managers by that measure.

It is this kind of strength that has given the firm the confidence and resources to take strategic steps like the acquisition of UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin in late 2022.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsNorth AmericaPB regional awardRBC
Gift this article