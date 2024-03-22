Asia’s best chief investment office: Citi Private Bank

Citi Private Bank's chief investment office has adopted a distinctive strategy following the bank's transition to a more streamlined structure that involved shedding regional layers in Asia. This combines its global capabilities with in-depth local expertise.

Marrying global reach with local acumen has meant leveraging a team of 20 strategists embedded in financial centres – among them Asian hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore – supported by a team of quantitative and portfolio strategists.

The CIO is at the centre of Citi’s wealth-management proposition. Twice a year the CIO crafts the Outlook, research that distils the complexities of the global economy, market fluctuations and geopolitics into actionable investment advice.

The CIO Strategy Bulletin is published every Sunday, containing macroeconomic insights and preparing investors for the week ahead.

The CIO's weekly webcast, to which over 20,000 clients have listened since 2020, is a testament to Citi's client-centric philosophy.

Clients’ investment portfolios are analysed as an accumulation of risk exposures rather than traditional investment paradigms

Guided by the global investment committee (GIC), Citi's tactical strength is in evidence in balancing advice on equities, fixed income, hedge funds, commodities and cash to seize opportunities and sidestep risks.

The