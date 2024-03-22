Nordics and Baltics’ best for sustainability: Formue

Sustainability principles are embedded across all the private banking products and services offered by Formue, the Nordics and Baltics’ best private bank for sustainability this year.

The bank has an extensive set of sustainability related tools available to clients, which sets it apart from its peers. One example is a complete digital sustainability planning tool, where customers can explore the impact of their investments. In 2023, Formue enhanced the product to make it more user-friendly and more accessible and meaningful for clients.

Sustainability is also central to Formue’s new digital portfolio construction tool, which enables clients and their advisers to map out thematic preferences for client portfolios including sustainability themes.

Importantly however, Formue is one of very few private banks that offers a footprint tool to clients who want to be made aware not just of the positive impact their investments may have, but also how damaging their spending habits are to the environment and what can be done to improve this.