About the Awards for Excellence
Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.
Euromoney's Country and Regional Awards for Excellence 2021 will be announced on July 14.
Africa
Asia
CEE
LATAM
MIDEAST
N. America
W. Europe
Global
Euromoney's Global Awards for Excellence 2021 will be announced on September 10.
Euromoney's Regional and Country Awards for Excellence 2021 will be announced on July 14 and will appear in the July/August issue of Euromoney magazine. The Global Awards will be announced on September 10 and will appear in the September issue.