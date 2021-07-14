The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

The US’s best investment bank 2021: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2021
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
The period of this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence, covering almost exactly the complete market cycle of the pandemic, exposed the need for an investment bank franchise to be unusually adaptable if it was to serve clients over that period.

The best would, from the very start of the period, be able to get their own remote operations functioning in short order and guide clients through the immediate concerns of survival. This would demand a rapid assessment of which market windows were opening and closing. But as conditions changed, often in the blink of an eye, the best would also be called upon to spot strategic, often aggressive, opportunities for clients.

Morgan Stanley showed the way to meet these challenges with aplomb and wins this year’s award for the US’s best investment bank.

Mo-Assomull-Morgan-Stanley-Reuters-960.jpg
Mo Assomull. Photo: Reuters

Tom Miles, co-head of Americas M&A, sums up the challenge.

Awards for Excellence Country award Best Investment Bank North America United States Morgan Stanley
