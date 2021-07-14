Middle East’s best bank for financing 2021: First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) again takes the award for the Middle East’s best bank for financing. Under its head of global corporate finance, Andy Cairns, the Abu Dhabi-based lender led the way in MENA, completing $4.75 billion worth of loans – more than any of its rivals, local or global – for a 19% share of the market. It was the key regional player in ECM and debt capital markets in the awards period, demonstrating again why it is so strong in this category.

“Across loans, fixed income and equity, local investor momentum is critical to successful deal execution for Middle East issuers,” says Cairns. The bank is historically stronger on the debt side, but Cairns describes the traction FAB is getting in ECM and advisory work as “encouraging to see.” FAB ranked number two in loan bookrunning, closing 130 bilateral, syndicated and club transactions in the awards period, and was the top-rated facility agent, with a 21.3%