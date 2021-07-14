The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

Country Awards for Excellence 2021: Middle East

July 14, 2021
COUNTRY INDEX

UAE

Bahrain

BAHRAIN

Best Bank: Ahli United Bank

Best Investment Bank: Sico Bank
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
When Covid hit in early 2020, Ahli United Bank and its group chief executive Adel El-Labban stepped up. The bank worked with struggling clients in the eight regional states in which it operates and, true to its reputation as a conservative lender, ratcheted up provisioning to offset losses.

It worked. Net profit dipped 38.1% year on year to $452 million, but neither its cost-to-income ratio, which stayed below 30%, nor its capital adequacy ratio, at 16.1%, moved much in 2020. The bank says what hurt it most weren’t the losses it incurred but its provisioning levels.

Awards for Excellence Country awardAwards for ExcellenceMiddle East
