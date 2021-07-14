The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE’s best bank for transaction services 2021: Citi

July 14, 2021
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

An unrivalled regional network presence, commitment to innovation and consistent support for clients during the pandemic earn Citi the award for CEE’s best bank for transaction services.

The US house leads the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions to clients across the region, from multinational corporations and financial institutions to public-sector organizations.

The treasury and trade services heads for the clusters that make up this region are Sebastian Kucharek (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania) and Marek Potoma (Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan).

Scalable, flexible and global solutions are delivered by on-the-ground teams and consistent digital channels. Citi has a presence in 10 countries in CEE – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia – and non-presence capabilities in a further 12 countries.

This combination of digital and physical proved particularly valuable during the pandemic, as businesses across the region struggled to secure supply chains and source liquidity, while having at the same time to migrate to digital platforms.

