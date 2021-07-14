The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

Africa’s best investment bank 2021: Standard Bank

July 14, 2021
A strong hold on the foreign currency and fixed income markets in countries such as Nigeria and Kenya proved a vital asset for Standard Bank over the last 12 months, as South Africa suffered particularly damaging Covid-19 lockdowns. Largely because of this regional investment banking structure, coupled with provisioning for credit losses in South Africa, the group made almost twice as much money in the rest of Africa as it did in South Africa in 2020 – highlighting how much Standard Bank is now a pan-African play for investors.

Global banks remain strong competitors to local and regional firms like Standard Bank in the international debt capital markets and in big M&A deals. But in a year more dominated by bond than equity issuance, and when local currencies have been under pressure, hard currency funding has appeared less attractive to corporate treasurers, including some of those at multinationals seeking to fund African operations.

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardBest Investment BankAfrica
