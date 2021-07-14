The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Africa’s best bank for wealth management 2021: Standard Bank

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

Standard Bank is once again a worthy winner of the award for Africa’s best bank for wealth management. It offers wealth management services in southern, eastern and parts of western Africa – 15 countries in all, including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Technology and people are at the heart of its offering. Its Challenger portal, a platform for peer-to-peer learning, was a major asset in 2020, as the bank helped high net-worth clients to navigate Covid-related turbulence.

A tie-up with Salesforce, announced last year by group chief executive Sim Tshabalala, and PowerBI, an internal reporting tool, helped Standard Bank to deliver clear portfolio insights to its relationship managers. Its Elite Wealth system gives clients a holistic view of their entire portfolio, encompassing investment performance and fees.

Sim Tshabalala group CEO of Standard Bank_400x225.jpg
Sim Tshabalala

A three-tier system allows clients to choose from one of three risk profiles and its offering is enhanced by a planning tool called My360 that gives customers greater control over their private wealth journey.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAfrica
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree