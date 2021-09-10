The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank for markets 2021: Goldman Sachs

September 10, 2021
Share

Diversification and a more relationship-focused approach to clients helped Goldman Sachs grow its markets business more than any of its big rivals over the awards period.


AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
September 10, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

Not everyone has a photograph of their own office building on their office wall. But for Ashok Varadhan, co-head of global markets at Goldman Sachs, a print of the bank’s headquarters lighting up a dark Manhattan skyline as the city was battered by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 is a reminder of what good risk management looks like.

Years earlier, the bank had bought thousands of sandbags. And rather than bury its emergency generators in the basement, it put them on a higher floor. When the floods came, the preparation paid off: Goldman had power when many did not. As Varadhan likes to say: “Preventative care matters.”

Shortlisted

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan

    • And so it proved in the period under review for Euromoney’s awards this year, which captured not only the dislocation of the pandemic but also a host of other traps set for the unwary.


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceGoldman Sachs
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree