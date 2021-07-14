The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE’s best bank for wealth management 2021: Raiffeisen Bank International

July 14, 2021
With a unique reach into the small and medium-sized enterprise, and mass affluent segments in central and eastern Europe, as well as a long tradition of wealth management in its Austrian home market, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is ideally positioned to play a leading role in private banking in the region.

The group, which boasts the most extensive commercial banking network in CEE, last summer added Serbia to the list of markets with dedicated private banking operations. RBI already has a market-leading position in the segment in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Romania and Russia.

Andras Kallay, RBI’s private banking executive director and retail chief investment officer, describes the operations in central and southeastern Europe as “classical onshore domestic private banking.”

Additionally, clients can choose to bank with the group’s local Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen operation or with its Vienna-based subsidiary Kathrein Privatbank, one of the traditional boutique private banks in Austria.

In Russia RBI’s offering is even broader. Clients can combine the two, opting for a local relationship manager but with international settlement in Vienna.

