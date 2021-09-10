The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank in the emerging markets 2021: Bank Central Asia

September 10, 2021
Share

Renowned for its prudence and conservatism, the bank was in a strong position going into the pandemic. Investment in digital banking and risk management make it well placed to thrive once the crisis is over.


AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
September 10, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

This was a year to reward a bank proving itself in desperate circumstances. At the time of writing, Indonesia is suffering its worst Covid outbreak of the pandemic to date; more than twice as many people died there in the two weeks to August 11 as in any other country. While many western nations have begun to talk about Covid in the past tense, in emerging markets from Asia to Latin America it is very much in the present and the future.

In several of these blighted countries, we have seen a strong bank get stronger, proving its resilience, getting ahead in digital and putting further daylight between itself and domestic peers.

Shortlisted

  • HDFC Bank
  • BBVA

    • Perhaps the most potent example of this worldwide is Bank Central Asia, by some distance the best-run bank in Indonesia under the longstanding stewardship of president director Jahja Setiaatmadja.

    In


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceBank Central Asia
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree