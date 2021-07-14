The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

Central America and Caribbean’s best bank 2021: BAC International Bank

July 14, 2021
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
BAC International Bank is simply the biggest and most profitable bank in central America and the Caribbean. Across the region it has 311 full service branches, 11 in-store branches, eight digital branches and 43 drive-through agencies – and it also has the largest ATM network, with more than 2,000.

BAC is headed by chief executive Rodolfo Tabash, who has instigated a region-wide branch transformation that promotes self-service and digitization, with the aim of optimizing the bank’s physical footprint. He is building from strength. Over the past 19 years the bank has grown earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 9% and in 2020 generated $312 million in profit with a return on equity of 11.6% and a return on assets of 1.2%.

Rodolfo Tabash

BAC has total assets of $26.8 billion, up 11.1% in 2020, as well as $20.9 billion in deposits (up 19.6%)

