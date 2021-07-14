CEE’s best investment bank 2021: Citi

A barnstorming year in primary equity markets and M&A advisory, combined with consistent and comprehensive debt capital markets coverage, earn Citi the award for the region’s best investment bank.

As capital markets surged back to life last year after the initial pandemic shutdown, Citi quickly emerged as the leading figure in the equity market revival in CEE.

A clutch of secondary deals from Polish retailer CCC, Russian miner Polymetal and energy firm OMV Petrom – the first equity capital markets transaction from Romania in two and a half years – were the precursor to a bumper autumn and winter in the IPO market as investor appetite for high-growth, pandemic-proof investment stories prompted a spate of blockbuster listings from across the region.

Citi was the only bank to snag mandates on every one of these, from Allegro’s $2.7 billion IPO in September to listings for Kazakh lender Kaspi ($1 billion), Russian online retailer Ozon ($1.1 billion), Polish parcel locker firm InPost ($3.4