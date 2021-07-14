The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

CEE’s best investment bank 2021: Citi

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

A barnstorming year in primary equity markets and M&A advisory, combined with consistent and comprehensive debt capital markets coverage, earn Citi the award for the region’s best investment bank.

As capital markets surged back to life last year after the initial pandemic shutdown, Citi quickly emerged as the leading figure in the equity market revival in CEE.

A clutch of secondary deals from Polish retailer CCC, Russian miner Polymetal and energy firm OMV Petrom – the first equity capital markets transaction from Romania in two and a half years – were the precursor to a bumper autumn and winter in the IPO market as investor appetite for high-growth, pandemic-proof investment stories prompted a spate of blockbuster listings from across the region.

Citi was the only bank to snag mandates on every one of these, from Allegro’s $2.7 billion IPO in September to listings for Kazakh lender Kaspi ($1 billion), Russian online retailer Ozon ($1.1 billion), Polish parcel locker firm InPost ($3.4

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardBest Investment BankEmerging EuropeCitigroup
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree