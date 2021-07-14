Latin America’s best investment bank 2021: BofA Securities

This year BofA Securities, led by Augusto Urmeneta, head of investment banking in Latin America, topped the equity capital markets volume and fee tables across the region, as well as being first in fees and second in terms of volume for M&A.

An analysis of the underlying deals also supports the bank’s claim for Latin American leadership.

It was lead left and global coordinator on the $2.23 billion IPO for Rede D’Or Sao Luiz, the third-largest IPO ever priced in Brazil and the second in that sector. It also led Patria’s Nasdaq listing as global coordinator on its $588 million IPO. BofA demonstrated range with other types of equity transactions, such as convertibles, acting as lead left on Copa Holdings’ $350 million deal, and block trades – it was sole bookrunner on a $1.5 billion transaction for Vale.

Augusto Urmeneta Augusto Urmeneta

The bank was on a range of similarly diverse M&A mandates during the year.