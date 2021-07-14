The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Latin America’s best investment bank 2021: BofA Securities

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

This year BofA Securities, led by Augusto Urmeneta, head of investment banking in Latin America, topped the equity capital markets volume and fee tables across the region, as well as being first in fees and second in terms of volume for M&A.

An analysis of the underlying deals also supports the bank’s claim for Latin American leadership.

It was lead left and global coordinator on the $2.23 billion IPO for Rede D’Or Sao Luiz, the third-largest IPO ever priced in Brazil and the second in that sector. It also led Patria’s Nasdaq listing as global coordinator on its $588 million IPO. BofA demonstrated range with other types of equity transactions, such as convertibles, acting as lead left on Copa Holdings’ $350 million deal, and block trades – it was sole bookrunner on a $1.5 billion transaction for Vale.

Augusto Umeneta_400x225.jpg
Augusto Urmeneta

The bank was on a range of similarly diverse M&A mandates during the year.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardBest Investment BankLatin America and CaribbeanBank of America Merrill Lynch
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree