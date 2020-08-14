Euromoney
Chris Wright
Asia editor
RECENT ARTICLES
Banking
Jarden and Credit Suisse go their separate ways in Australia
Chris Wright
,
August 14, 2020
Banking
Jarden’s talent grab is at the vanguard of a splintering Australian industry
Chris Wright
,
August 12, 2020
Fintech
Inside Grab: Where southeast Asia’s most ambitious fintech goes next
Chris Wright
,
August 04, 2020
Opinion
First judgment on 1MDB and Najib: Who knew what and when?
Chris Wright
,
July 30, 2020
Opinion
What GIC’s annual results tell us about sovereign wealth under Covid-19
Chris Wright
,
July 28, 2020
Opinion
Five questions about the Goldman 1MDB settlement
Chris Wright
,
July 27, 2020
Opinion
Temasek result gives a window into sovereign wealth strategy through Covid
Chris Wright
,
July 21, 2020
Banking
Wirecard: Philippines’ anti-money laundering chief explains the investigation
Chris Wright
,
July 09, 2020
Opinion
Wirecard: a transparent opportunity for the Philippines
Chris Wright
,
July 07, 2020
Banking
Australia’s Covid recovery gives banks a head start
Chris Wright
,
June 23, 2020
Banking
Money and the moonshot
Chris Wright
,
June 10, 2020
Banking
Australian banks run risk of retiree mutiny with dividend cuts
Chris Wright
,
May 13, 2020
Opinion
One year on from the Royal Commission – reading the signs at the NAB AGM
Chris Wright
,
December 18, 2019
Banking
Japan banking: Five approaches to taking on the world
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Crunch time for Japan’s banks
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Wealth
Japan’s wealth managers face a problem for the ages
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Seiji Nakata, Daiwa
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Kanetsugu Mike, MUFG
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Tatsufumi Sakai, Mizuho
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan banking: Flowers’ 20-year journey in and out of Shinsei
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Jun Ohta, SMBC
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Governance brings an M&A bounty to Japan
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Kentaro Okuda, Nomura
Chris Wright
,
December 02, 2019
Capital Markets
Alibaba secondary listing a rare good-news story for Hong Kong
Chris Wright
,
November 26, 2019
Opinion
Hartzer’s Westpac fall is a very Australian story
Chris Wright
,
November 26, 2019
The history behind Hyundai and Mirae’s Asiana Airlines grab from Kumho
Chris Wright
,
November 12, 2019
Capital Markets
Lowy warns on India ‘financing catastrophe’
Chris Wright
,
November 11, 2019
Wealth
Asia private banking debate: How to build a model for a growing Asia
Chris Wright
,
November 05, 2019
Banking
McKinsey says one third of banks on the brink in a downturn
Chris Wright
,
October 21, 2019
Opinion
China joint venture timetable is still on track
Chris Wright
,
October 21, 2019
