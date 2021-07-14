Asia’s best bank 2021: DBS

DBS retains the award for Asia’s best bank for its outstanding response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Many banks demonstrated admirable resilience to the pandemic and generally the strongest got stronger. Several used it as a spur for digital acceleration. DBS did all that and then used the moment to acquire stakes in two banks and launch two brand new digital exchanges. It just never sits still.

It’s true that DBS was helped by the fact that its traditional international competitors for this award, HSBC and Citi, both announced new strategies that we need to see implemented before rewarding them again. Citi announced plans to move out of 13 Asian, European, Middle Eastern and African retail markets. But in any year and any competitive environment, DBS’s performance would stand out.

“I think the last 12 to 18 months allowed us to demonstrate our resilience and our difference,” says chief executive Piyush Gupta. “People often say: never waste a good crisis.