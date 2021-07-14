The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Canada’s best bank 2021: Royal Bank of Canada

July 14, 2021
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

It was another strong year for Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which saw increased provisioning at the start of the pandemic but had good performance throughout and is now well placed to benefit from the post-crisis recovery. Once again it is Euromoney’s choice as Canada’s best bank.

RBC has been gaining market share in its domestic retail and commercial banking activities, as well as wealth management. In its investment bank, corporate finance and equities in particular have been on a tear, with revenues up 38% and 51%, respectively, over the last four quarters.

Group revenues are up 5% over that period. Profit growth is flattered by provisions taken at the start of the pandemic, but stripping those out still leaves a year-on-year 6% underlying increase.

Dave-McKay-RBC-960.jpg
Dave McKay

Internal capital generation hit a record in the latest quarter and the bank’s core equity tier-1 ratio now stands at 12.8%,

