North America’s best bank for wealth management 2021: UBS

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, UBS’s Americas wealth management unit had more than $1.6 trillion in invested assets, up 34% on the previous year, a record for the firm. In a client satisfaction survey over the 12-month period of these awards, the bank scored 9.6 out of 10, based on 35,000 responses. And the division made a profit of $1.45 billion, another record.

During a turbulent year, the leading wealth management firm did not rest on its laurels, with a flurry of initiatives underlying its financial success. UBS is again North America’s best bank for wealth management.

In April 2020 the bank set up a team in the US wealth management business to focus on the pandemic, helping to guide clients through everything from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), holding virtual events where business owners could help others, to creating a Business Owner Resilience Centre, a hub that gathered the regulatory information that clients needed.