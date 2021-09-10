The world’s best bank for financing 2021: Goldman Sachs
In a period of unprecedented volatility and disruption, Goldman Sachs has led the field in innovative financing solutions for clients.
Judging the global financing category in this year’s awards for excellence was complicated by the division of the period under consideration into three starkly different market environments. The first part involved the onset of the pandemic and emergency funding conditions, the second saw a degree of market access established and the third a full transition to risk-on conditions. So banks shortlisted in this category needed to justify their initial response to the crisis; how they responded to the return of investor appetite and the emergence of a visible recovery path; and subsequently how they tapped into a more aggressive origination mindset in the latter part of the year.
Shortlisted
Denis Coleman,