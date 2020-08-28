Euromoney
Peter Lee
Editorial director
RECENT STORIES
Fintech
Orchestration platforms to ease payments complexity
Peter Lee
,
August 28, 2020
Capital Markets
The EU recovery fund may transform European bond markets
Peter Lee
,
August 19, 2020
Capital Markets
SMEs must consider real asset securitization to close financing gap
Peter Lee
,
July 30, 2020
Fintech
Venio has big ambitions for nano-credits to the unbanked
Peter Lee
,
July 28, 2020
Capital Markets
Cryptos crash but never die, and funds of funds can profit
Peter Lee
,
July 14, 2020
Fintech
Katana sees relative value survive the bond market convulsions
Peter Lee
,
June 26, 2020
Capital Markets
PrimaryBid triumphs in retail campaign
Peter Lee
,
June 22, 2020
Capital Markets
Providence, Cinven and KKR launch first strike in public-to-private M&A
Peter Lee
,
June 18, 2020
Opinion
Reasons to be fearful: bank second-quarter results
Peter Lee
,
June 17, 2020
Wealth
Deutsche has big ambitions for new International Private Bank
Peter Lee
,
June 16, 2020
Banking
Santander uses ThetaRay’s artificial intuition to bolster its AML defences
Peter Lee
,
June 16, 2020
Treasury
SMEs must manage cash flow better to survive after the reopening
Peter Lee
,
June 12, 2020
Banking
Home offices get a tech upgrade
Peter Lee
,
May 26, 2020
Opinion
Traders can take the office, but not the Tube
Peter Lee
,
May 22, 2020
Capital Markets
Private equity bets on post-Covid survivors with hybrid capital
Peter Lee
,
May 22, 2020
Fintech
Coming soon to your e-wallet: central bank digital currency
Peter Lee
,
May 21, 2020
Banking
Iwoca urges CBILS banks to collaborate and requests central bank funding
Peter Lee
,
May 20, 2020
Banking
JPMorgan to add new services on IIN network before possible spin off
Peter Lee
,
May 20, 2020
Fintech
How alternative data spread through finance
Peter Lee
,
May 12, 2020
Opinion
German court gives ECB three months to justify sovereign bond purchases
Peter Lee
,
May 06, 2020
Fintech
Italian banking system goes on blockchain to cut operational risk
Peter Lee
,
May 05, 2020
Treasury
Urgent need for cash puts pressure on accounts receivable teams
Peter Lee
,
April 29, 2020
Banking
CBILS faulty: Sunak’s flagship UK lending scheme looks unfit for purpose
Peter Lee
,
April 24, 2020
Fintech
Covid-19 pandemic requires firms to re-imagine their tech
Peter Lee
,
April 16, 2020
Capital Markets
Agora signs up collaborators for its digital capital markets journey
Peter Lee
,
April 14, 2020
Fintech
Covid-19 shows the value to investors of alternative data
Peter Lee
,
April 09, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: Cloud-based trading systems may be the best when working from home
Peter Lee
,
April 03, 2020
Capital Markets
Private equity can be the big winner from Covid-19 sell-off
Peter Lee
,
April 02, 2020
Banking
Can banks withstand the impact of Covid-19?
Peter Lee
,
March 27, 2020
Opinion
Banks endorse growing calls for jointly issued sovereign coronabonds
Peter Lee
,
March 26, 2020
